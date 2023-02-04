Trolley strikes and kills individual near San Diego International Airport

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A trolley struck and killed a pedestrian today in a commercial area near San Diego International Airport.

The light-rail fatality in the area of Hancock and Noell streets occurred about 1 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

The victim, whose identity was not immediately available, died at the scene, SDPD Officer Darius Jamsetjee said.

The fatality led to trolley delays in the area, the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System advised.