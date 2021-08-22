Tropical storm Henri expected to hit Northeastern coast sometime today

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — Henri began its assault on the northeastern U.S. coastline early Sunday, forcing millions of people to choose between riding out the storm or evacuating to safer ground.

President Joe Biden approved emergency declarations for Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Though downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm, Henri still packed wind gusts of up to 75 mph in some areas as it moved up the coast.

Millions along the coast and inland braced for the possibility of flooding, toppled trees and extended power outages.