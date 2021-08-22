Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall in Rhode Island

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — Tropical Storm Henri has made landfall in Rhode Island.

The storm system brought heavy winds and rains to the area as it began pummeling the northeastern U.S. coastline early Sunday.

Heavy rains led to inland flooding in areas including central New Jersey.

President Joe Biden approved emergency declarations for Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Though downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm, Henri still packed wind gusts of up to 70 mph in some areas as it moved up the coast.