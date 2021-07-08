Tropical storm kills 1 in Florida, hurts 10 at Georgia base

A jogger makes his way along Bayshore Blvd., in Tampa, Fla. as a wave breaks over a seawall, during the aftermath of Tropical Storm Elsa Wednesday, July 7, 2021. The Tampa Bay area was spared major damage as Elsa stayed off shore as it passed by. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A weakened but resilient Tropical Storm Elsa has left at least one person dead in Florida and injured several at a campground at a Navy base in Georgia.

The storm was churning through southeast Georgia on Wednesday night, hours after making landfall in Florida.

One person was killed in Jacksonville, Florida, when a tree fell onto a car.

And a spokesman for Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base in Georgia says a possible tornado struck a park for recreational vehicles on the base, hospitalizing about 10 people.

The coasts of Georgia and South Carolina were under a tropical storm warning Wednesday evening.

A tropical storm watch extended up the East Coast to Massachusetts.

