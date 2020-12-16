Trucker arrested on suspicion of DUI after killing bicyclist on SR-76

BONSALL (CNS) – A 57-year-old big rig driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after he struck and killed a bicyclist in Bonsall, authorities said Wednesday.

The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday on state Route 76, west of North River Road, California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe said.

The victim, a 58-year-old Oceanside man, was riding a KHS road bike eastbound in a bicycle lane when he was struck from behind by an eastbound Freightliner big rig towing a box trailer, Latulippe said.

The rider was ejected onto the roadway and was pronounced dead at the scene, the officer said. The victim’s name was withheld pending family notification.

The big rig driver initially left the scene, but returned a short time later after finding a safe place to turn the truck around, Latulippe said.

The trucker, a resident of Santa Fe Springs in Los Angeles County, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of an unspecified drug, authorities said. The trucker’s name was not immediately available.