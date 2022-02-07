Truconnect vows to end California’s digital divide with free cell phones

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Over half of Americans rely on the internet to apply for jobs, access telemedicine, and complete schoolwork and that 21M lack broadband connectivity.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski talked with Doug Lodder, President of Truconnect, about the lack of connectivity in California.

TruConnect, is the fastest-growing Lifeline provider nationally, wants to put free cell phones with built-in hotspots into the hands of those in low-income communities.