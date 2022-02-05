TruConnect vows to end California’s digital divide with free cell phones





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For the past couple years, internet connection has become a prerequisite in participating and staying connected to America’s economy and society.

And yet, a digital divide still exists across the country and in California.

16.3% of Californians do not have broadband connectivity.

But one company, TruConnect, has taken direct action to bridge California’s digital divide.

Over half of Americans rely on the internet to apply for jobs, access telemedicine, and complete school work.

Doug Lodder, President of TruConnect, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss how his company is doing that.