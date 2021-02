Trump acquitted in the shortest U.S. presidential impeachment trial





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former President Donald J. Trump was acquitted in Senate impeachment trial on Feb. 13 of inciting insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

This was his second impeachment and second acquittal.

Mark Larson, KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host, joined KUSI to discuss the historic acquittal.