Trump acquitted of inciting insurrection, viable to run for president again

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Trump was acquitted of inciting his followers towards insurrection at the Capitol in a Senate impeachment trial on Feb. 13.

The victory for Trump here is that he is viable to run for President of the United States again, Mark Larson mentioned.

Larson, KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host, joined KUSI to discuss the results of the historic acquittal.