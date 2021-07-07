Trump announces lawsuit against tech giants Facebook, Twitter and Google





Trump’s full press conference announcing the lawsuit is below:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is filing lawsuits against three of the country’s biggest tech companies: Facebook, Twitter and Google. Trump says he is serving as the lead plaintiff in the suit, claiming he has been wrongfully censored by the companies.

Trump was suspended from Twitter and Facebook while serving as the sitting President of the United States.

During the press conference Trump described the tech giants to be the “de-facto branch of the United States government,” being tasked with censoring dissenting opinions.

The companies cited concerns that he would incite further violence. Currently, he can no longer post on either platform.

Former President Donald Trump announces @DrKellyVictory as a co-plaintiff in his lawsuit against big tech companies Facebook, Twitter and Google. A video Victory made for a church on 'How to mitigate risks of the China virus' was censored. More info: https://t.co/ma7MprOGZa pic.twitter.com/QmlBx8E4Ji — KUSI News (@KUSINews) July 7, 2021