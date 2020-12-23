Trump calls proposed COVID relief bill “a disgrace,” demands more money for Americans





WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) – President Trump releases video calling proposed COVID relief bill “a disgrace.”

To start the video, Trump explained Congress “has taken forever” to come up with the proposed legislation, and it came to his desk much differently than anticipated.

The president threated to veto the bill and asked Congress “to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600, to $2,000, or $4,000 for a couple,”

Trump also explained the bill does not do enough for the restaurant industry saying, “they were only given a deduction for others to use in business, their restaurant, for two years. This two year period must be withdrawn, which will allow the owners to obtain financing and get their restaurants back in condition.”

President Trump slammed the large amounts of money that would be used to protect the borders of foreign countries, while defunding American border security agencies like ICE.

Concluding the video Trump said if Congress doesn’t send him a “suitable bill,” the next administration “will have to deliver a COVID relief package. And maybe that administration will be me, and we will get it done.”