Trump Campaign National Press Secretary Hogan Gidley on Trump’s COVID recovery & the 2020 election

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 2020 presidential election is less than a month away, and the race between President Trump and former VP Joe Biden is heating up.

President Trump just returned to the White House after being treated for COVID-19 at Walter Reed Medical Center.

After arriving at the White House, Trump released a video telling Americans to not “be afraid of COVID.” Democrats were outraged with the statement, and seemed worried that 74-year-old Trump had successfully recovered from the virus so quickly.

Trump didn’t stop working while being treated, and even drove by supporters who gathered outside of Walter Reed Medical Center as he was there.

Despite what some of the mainstream media is reporting, President Trump going back to the White House was a decision made by his doctors, as Trump Campaign National Press Secretary Hogan Gidley pointed out.

A day after arriving at the White House, President Trump tweeted he has “fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax.”

Trump went on to share dozens of tweets revealing that the new documents have proven what he has been saying all along, that the Russia Investigation was a hoax from the beginning.

Recently declassified documents and memos found that Hillary Clinton created the Russian Collusion narrative as a distraction from her email scandal ahead of the 2016 election. They also allege that John Brennan knew about it, and briefed then President Obama about the whole scandal.

I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax. Likewise, the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal. No redactions! https://t.co/GgnHh9GOiq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

KUSI’s Paul Rudy asked Gidley about these new revelations and their potential impact on the 2020 election, and Gidley highlighted the fact that President Trump has been saying this was the case for four years, only to be demeaned and called a conspiracy theorist by the mainstream media and Democrat officials.

Gidley said, “this is the government actually mobilizing against somebody. That is a very serious problem, and we hope those people are held to account. Somebody needs to go to jail.”

Trump Campaign National Press Secretary Hogan Gidley joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the latest on President Trump’s reelection campaign, which has been complicated by his recent COVID-19 diagnosis.

Gidley's full answer about the Russian Collusion investigation is below: