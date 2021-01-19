Trump expected to issue flurry of pardons on last full day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – President Donald Trump will offer rare, kind words to his successor in a “farewell address” Tuesday as he spends his final full day in office preparing to issue a flurry of pardons in a near-deserted White House, surrounded by an extraordinary security presence outside.

That’s according to excerpts released by the White House. Trump will say that: “This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous.”

KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host, Mark Larson, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss Trump’s last day.