Trump eyes ‘road to citizenship’ for DACA recipients





MIAMI, FL (AP) – During Friday’s trip to Florida, President Donald Trump told a Spanish language network news anchor that during the next few weeks, he will be signing an executive order on immigration will provide a “road to citizenship” for DACA recipients.

“We’re working out the legal complexities right now,” Trump said.

“But I’m going to be signing a very major immigration bill as an executive order,” he said.

Trump said the Democrats walked away from negotiations over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) that was created during the Obama administration.

Trump said he thinks last month’s ruling by the Supreme Court, which affirmed the executive branch has the power to do away with DACA, but dealt a blow to the administration by saying it failed to follow proper procedures, has given him authorities he plans to use.

“It will give them a road to citizenship,” he said of the executive order.

