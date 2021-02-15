Trump looks to reassert himself after impeachment acquittal





WASHINGTON (AP) — Now that he’s been acquitted in his second Senate impeachment trial, Donald Trump is preparing for the next phase of his post-presidency life. Trump is feeling emboldened by the trial’s outcome and is expected to reemerge from a self-imposed hibernation.

And he’s eyeing ways to reassert his power. Trump remains popular among the GOP base, but many Republicans in Washington have cooled to him. After being barred from Twitter, the former president lacks the social media bullhorn that fueled his political rise.

Seven Republican Senators voted to convict Trump, highlighting a divide within the party about whether or not he should continue to be the leader.