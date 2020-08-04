Trump: Massive explosion in Beirut was likely an ‘attack’

AP,
Posted:

AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said U.S. military generals have told him that they think the massive explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday, killing more than 70 people, was likely a bomb.

“I’ve met with some of our great generals and they just seem to feel that this was not some kind of manufacturing explosion type of an event. … They seem to think it was an attack. It was a bomb of some kind.”

The explosion flattened much of a port and damaged buildings across the capital, sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. The death toll, which currently stands at more than 70, and more than 3,000 others were injured, with bodies buried in the rubble, officials said.

Lebanon Explosion

Aftermath of a massive explosion is seen in in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital. Witnesses saw many people injured by flying glass and debris. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

 

Categories: National & International News