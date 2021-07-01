Trump Org, CFO plead not guilty to tax indictment

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump’s company pleaded not guilty to tax crime charges Thursday, along with the Trump Organization’s longtime finance chief. It is the first criminal case arising from a two-year investigation into the former president’s company.

Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was arraigned a day after a grand jury returned an indictment charging him and Trump’s company with tax crimes.

Trump himself was not charged. The case against Weisselberg and the Trump Organization involves fringe benefits given to employees, like the use of apartments, cars and school tuition.

FILE – This file photo from Wednesday Jan. 11, 2017, shows President-elect Donald Trump, left, his chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, center, and his son Donald Trump Jr., right, during a news conference at Trump Tower in New York. Prosecutors in New York are expected to bring the first criminal charges in a two-year investigation into Trump’s business practices, accusing his namesake company and its longtime finance chief Weisselberg of tax crimes. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Weisselberg’s lawyers say he will fight the charges, and there’s no indication he is willing to cooperate.

