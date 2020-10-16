Trump Presidential Campaign National Press Secretary Hogan Gidley recaps Town Hall

President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden squared off, in a way, Thursday night, their scuttled second debate replaced by dueling televised town halls.

Their events showcased striking differences in temperament, views on racial justice and approaches to the pandemic that has reshaped the nation.

National Press Secretary with the Trump Presidential Campaign, Hogan Gidley, joined Good morning San Diego to discuss the NBC town hall reaction.