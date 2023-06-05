Trump recognizes Republican Party of San Diego for annual Lincoln Reagan Dinner





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former president Donald Trump congratulated San Diego Republicans following the party’s prestigious annual Lincoln Reagan Dinner over the weekend.

He praised the leaders of the Republican Party of San Diego County by name for their efforts, including Chairwoman Paula Whitsell.

Whitsell joined KUSI’s Teresa Sardina to discuss the dinner and what she hopes the party can accomplish in the coming election.