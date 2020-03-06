Trump rejects suggestion that sexism is to blame for end of Warren’s campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — “Lack of talent.” Unlikable. “Mean.”

President Donald Trump laced into former Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren on Friday, insisting that sexism wasn’t to blame for the end of the Massachusetts senator’s presidential campaign.

Speaking to reporters as he signed an emergency $8.3 billion funding package to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak, Trump was asked whether he thought sexism had anything to do with Warren’s departure from the Democratic presidential race.

“No, I think lack of talent was her problem. She has a tremendous lack of talent,” Trump responded. The president commended her debate performances, saying she “was a good debater” who had “destroyed” the candidacy of former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg “like it was nothing.”

“But people don’t like her,” he went on to say. “She’s a very mean person. … People don’t want that. They like a person like me, that’s not mean.”

Warren dropped out of the race Thursday after a disappointing showing in early-state voting, including failing to win a single Super Tuesday state. Trump’s campaign had once seen her a potentially formidable challenger, and Trump went after her early, derisively labeling her “Pocahontas” over her false claims of Native American heritage.