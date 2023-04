Trump releases arraignment-inspired campaign ad





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former president Donald Trump continues to use his ongoing legal battles to his advantage in his 2024 presidential campaign.

This week, Trump’s team created an arraignment-inspired campaign ad which used sound bites and footage from his address on the arraignment from his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Republican Strategist Jason Cabel Roe joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss the hype.