Trump sues CNN for defamation, seeks $475 million for punitive damages





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former President Trump has sued CNN via the federal courts in Florida on Monday, Oct. 3.

Trump’s attorney’s claim CNN has sought to defame him using it’s massive influence and abusing the nations trust, in short. He blames the news station for his failure in the 2020 Presidential Election.

He is seeking $475 million in punitive damages. KUSI’s Paul Rudy was joined by Dan Legal Analyst Dan Eaton to discuss whether Trump’s claims are reasonable.