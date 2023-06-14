Trump supporters rally at San Diego County Administration Building

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – There will be a rally to “support the rule of law” today at the County Administration Building on the day former president Donald Trump is set to be arraigned in Miami on multiple federal charges related to his alleged mishandling of top secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

The rally, sponsored by Hillcrest Indivisible and other groups, was scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 1600 Pacific Highway.

“On Tuesday a coalition of Indivisible groups will rally to support the rule of law and the U.S. justice system,” said John Mattes, chairman of Hillcrest Indivisible. “We stand behind the American principle that no person is above the law in this country. We stand for due process and the right of everyone to a trial by their peers.”

Trump was set to make his first appearance Tuesday at a federal court in Miami, where he was expected to plead not guilty to all of the charges.