Trump supporting couple finds unwanted signage on their front lawn





CORONADO (KUSI) – A family in Coronado is dealing with some people who have lashed out against them for supporting the President of the United States.

According to the homeowner, someone saw their Trump 2020 flag flying outside their home and stuck a sign with a hateful message on their front lawn.

The unidentified person planted a sign that resembles the Trump 2020 style on their lawn that reads, “Racism Lives Here.”

The couple has lived in Coronado since 1968, and tell KUSI News they have never seen anything like this. They are thankful a nice neighbor warned them of the unwanted sign and hope people can come together at this time instead of spewing more hate.

Authorities say this is not the first time an incident like this happened, three other homes were found to have the same unwanted sign on their lawn.