Trump takes no responsibility for riot, visits Texas border wall

ALAMO (KUSI) – Trump headed to Alamo, Texas, a city in the Rio Grande Valley near the U.S.-Mexican border — the site of the 450th mile of the border wall his administration is building.

Trump is expected to deliver remarks highlighting his administration’s efforts to curb illegal immigration and the progress made on his signature 2016 campaign promise: building a “big, beautiful wall” across the length of the southern border — an imposing structure made of concrete and reinforced steel.

In the end, his administration has overseen the construction of roughly 450 miles of border wall construction — likely reaching 475 miles by Inauguration Day. The vast majority of that wall replaces smaller barriers that had already existed, though the new wall is considerably more difficult to bypass.

A few dozen Trump supporters rallied hours before his visit to the Rio Grande Valley near the Harlingen, Texas, airport, where he was scheduled to land.

KUSI Contributor Esther Valdes Clayton, joined Good Morning to discuss the Trump’s visit to the border wall and Tuesday’s speech saying, “Trumps speech, of over one hour and 10 minutes in length, lacks words urging violence towards lawmakers, or law-enforcement, or the destruction of property, in any form. In fact within the first 10 minutes of his speech, he states “I know that everybody will be walking down the capital to make your voice peacefully and patriotically heard.”

Valdes Clayton also mentioned that an argument can be made that his speech urged supporters to “fight, and if you don’t fight like hell you won’t have a country.”

President Donald Trump on Tuesday took no responsibility for his part in fomenting a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week, despite his comments encouraging supporters to march on the Capitol and praise for them while they were still carrying out the assault.

“People thought that what I said was totally appropriate,” Trump said.