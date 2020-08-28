Trump’s former assistant Madeleine Westerhout reacts to President Trump’s RNC speech and vision for America





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – President Donald Trump blasted Joe Biden as a hapless career politician who will endanger Americans’ safety as he accepted his party’s renomination on the South Lawn of the White House.

Trump defied his own administration’s pandemic guidelines to speak for more than an hour to a tightly packed, largely maskless crowd. Although most of the people in attendance took a test prior to attending.

Facing a moment fraught with racial turmoil, economic recovery and a national health emergency, Trump delivered a triumphant, optimistic vision of America’s future Thursday. But he said that brighter horizon could only be secured if he defeated his Democratic foe, Joe Biden.

“We have spent the last four years reversing the damage Joe Biden inflicted over the last 47 years,” Trump said, referring to the former senator and vice president’s career in Washington.

When Trump finished, a massive fireworks display went off by the Washington Monument, complete with explosions that spelled out “Trump 2020.”

Former assistant to President Trump, Madeline Westerhout, shared her opinions on his speech formally accepting the GOP nomination, and the Republican National Convention as a whole on Good Morning San Diego.