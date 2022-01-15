Tsunami advisory canceled for San Diego beaches

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A tsunami warning for San Diego County beaches was canceled Saturday after an underwater volcano erupted in the South Pacific.

The advisory was canceled at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS San Diego office reported at 12:32 p.m. that San Diego had 1.4- foot waves and La Jolla had .6 feet. The highest tsunami coastal observations in California were in Port San Luis, with 4.3 feet reported.

“Seeing some surges on the Port San Luis tsunami gauge. Reporting up to a 24 cm residual so far. That’s 9.4 inches or about 19 inches from the bottom and top of the residual,” the National Weather Service’s Los Angeles office tweeted at 8:08 a.m.

Waves capable of producing strong currents hazardous to swimmers, boats, and coastal structures were expected to arrive starting at 7:50 a.m. Wave heights of 1 to 2 feet were expected.

The NWS said at 7:05 a.m. that there were “no significant concerns about inundation.”

The warning was issued for Alaska, Hawaii and the entire West Coast, though the warning for Hawaii was later canceled.

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano, near Tonga, erupted late Friday. A tsunami hit Tonga’s largest island, Tongatapu, according to CNN, which reported that waves were flooding the capital.

No evacuation orders were in place in San Diego County.

Seismologist Lucy Jones, founder of the Dr. Lucy Jones Center for Science and Society, said the expected short-term increase of 1-3 feet in sea level would only be an issue near the beach.

“Tsunamis are not one wave. It’s more like sloshing and that sloshing can continue for a day. Just because the first wave has passed, it is not time to go see the beach,” Jones tweeted.