Tucker Carlson Tonight highlights KUSI’s question about San Diego’s slow reopening process

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County is getting national attention for our extremely slow reopening process compared to the rest of the country.

When KUSI’s Tommy Sablan asked why we are so behind, Supervisor Fletcher told us to ask the other states.

That interaction continues to get attention, and was aired Tuesday on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight, the most watched cable news show in the country.

Carlson then interviewed Attorney Michael Curran, a frequent guest on KUSI News, about the more than 600 businesses he is representing that have reopened as part of a constitutionally protected right to peacefully protest.

The complete Tucker Carlson Tonight segment is below: