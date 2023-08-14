Tuesday is Final Day to Vote for Fourth District Supervisor





SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The final day to vote in the election to fill the vacant seat in San Diego County’s Fourth Supervisorial District is Tuesday.

Four candidates are running for the position vacated by former Supervisor Nathan Fletcher who stepped down following alleged abuse and harassment with a subordinate.

The woman in question has alleged sexual assault and harassment, but Fletcher has denied those claims.

The candidates in the nonpartisan election are:

— Democrat Monica Montgomery Steppe, San Diego City Council president pro tem;

— Democrat Janessa Goldbeck, Marine veteran and nonprofit organizer;

— Republican Amy Reichert, founder of Reopen San Diego;

— Republican Paul McQuigg, Marine veteran.

The successful candidate will fill the seat for the remainder of the current term ending in January 2027.

If no candidate receives a majority vote, there will be a special general election on Nov. 7.

Fourteen vote centers will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Residents can find a vote center by visiting sdvote.com/content/rov/en/VotingOptions.html.

San Diego County residents who are unsure if they reside in the Fourth District can find out at sdvote.com/content/rov/en/voter-info-lookup.html.

As a special treat, basketball legend and San Diego native Bill Walton is offering to play basketball with anyone who comes out to vote in the special election at 1 p.m. Monday at North Clairemont Recreation Center, 4421 Bannock Ave.

Walton supports Goldbeck, but says he encourages all San Diegans to vote, regardless of political party.

Will previous support of lockdowns and vaccine mandates impact who you vote for in San Diego County's special election for Supervisor District 4? Candidates: Amy Reichert (R)

Paul McQuigg (R)

Janessa Goldbeck (D)

Monica Montgomery-Steppe (D) — KUSI News (@KUSINews) August 10, 2023