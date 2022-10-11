Tulsi Gabbard, former congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate, announces she is leaving the Democratic Party.





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard announced that she is leaving the Democratic Party, the result of a culmination of years in which she has been increasingly at odds with the Democratic Party and its policies.

The former congresswoman did not indicate which party she would be affiliated with moving forward but called on “independent-minded Democrats” to join her in leaving the Democratic Party.

Tom Del Beccaro joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to further discuss the decision and what it means for both Gabbard and Democrats.