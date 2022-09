Tunnel to Towers Foundation delivers mortgage payoffs to fallen first responders

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In honor of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced that it paid off the mortgages of the 21 first responders who lost their lives during the attack and subsequent fire-fight and rescue.

Tunnel to Towers was established in memory of fallen FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life on 9/11.