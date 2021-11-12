Tunnel to Towers Foundation is paying off the mortgage on the home of Gold Star family in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Veterans Day, Tunnel to Towers announced that they are paying off mortgages of homes of 35 Gold Star families across the country. The San Diego family of U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Officer James Philip Buriak will be getting their mortgage paid off by Tunnel to Towers.

Navy Petty First Class Officer James Philip Buriak was killed on the line of duty on Aug. 31, 2021, in a helicopter crash off the coast of San Diego.

On Thursday, Megan Buriak, the wife of Petty First Class Officer James Philip Buriak, joins KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to talk about this announcement from Tunnel to Towers.