Tunnel to Towers Foundation pays off the mortgages of families of fallen heroes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Four California families will have their home paid off thanks to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

On Thursday, the Foundation announced it will pay off the mortgages of 50 fallen first responder and Gold Star families across the country. Board member Jennifer Brekke spoke with KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on how this was made possible.