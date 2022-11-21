Tunnel to Towers Foundation surprises Gold Star Family with mortgage payoff

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The week of Nov. 21, Tunnel to Towers Foundation surprised a Southern California Gold Star Family with a mortgage payoff.

USMC Staff Sergeant Aaron White was killed in Iraq in 2003. Tunnel to Towers payed off the family’s home in Bonsall, California in order to honor their time as a military family and the loss they continue to feel due to White’s service.

Board Member Jennifer Brekke of Tunnel to Towers Foundation joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to discuss the efforts that went into this accomplishment and how the organization helps families across Southern California just like the Whites.

