Tunnel To Towers is honoring the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 by providing 22 mortgage payoffs or mortgage-free homes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On September 11, 2001, FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller laid down his life to save others when America was attacked.

For over 20 years, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has honored Stephen’s legacy by supporting the heroes who continue to risk life and limb in the line of duty. To date, Tunnel to Towers has delivered over 1,000 mortgage-free homes to our nation’s heroes and committed over $500 million across all of our programs.

This year the Foundation is delivering over 200 mortgage-free homes to catastrophically injured veterans and first responders, Gold Star families, families of first responders who leave behind young children and more than 1,500 housing units to combat veteran homelessness.

Tunnel To Towers Foundation board member Jennifer Brekke discussed this year’s efforts on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.