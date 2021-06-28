Tunneling Florida rescuers spot voids, search for survivors

AP,
Posted:

AP

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Rescue workers are still holding out hope they will find survivors as they head into the fifth day of digging through the rubble of a partially collapsed condo building outside Miami.

The death toll stood at nine Monday. But more than 150 people remain missing in Surfside.

Andy Alvarez is a deputy incident commander with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. He tells ABC’s “Good Morning America” that more than 80 rescuers at a time are breaching the collapsed walls and tunneling underneath.

Aptopix Building Collapse Miami

Crews work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Many people were still unaccounted for after Thursday’s fatal collapse. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

He says they’ve found voids where there’s a chance that people might have survived.

Categories: National & International News