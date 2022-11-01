Turf War between human smugglers moves from Tijuana into San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Authorities call them the “Border Bandits,” and they’re controlled by the most violent smuggling cartels in Mexico.

Experts warn these cartels are getting extremely brazen in the San Diego region, as they have no fear of being caught.

The Turf War between known human smugglers at the border is now spilling over the border into San Diego, and they are bringing their weapons with them.

KUSI’s Dan Plante spoke with U.S. Border Patrol San Diego Sector Agent Angel Moreno, who explained how the violence is only getting worse.