Turning Point USA’s Jordan Rachel reacts to Biden denying debate questions





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Both presidential candidate faced off for the second and final debate Thursday night.

There were some rule changes, as the moderator had the power to mute each person’s microphone to prevent interruptions. A change President Trump criticized beforehand.

More importantly, emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop seem to prove that Joe Biden himself was and always has been involved in Hunter’s foreign business dealings. In, one of the emails, Hunter referred to “the big guy,” which one can only believe to be Joe Biden.

Just 90-minutes before the debate, Hunter Biden’s ex-business associate Tony Bobulinski held a press conference accusing Democratic nominee Joe Biden of lying about his involvement in his family’s overseas business dealings. Essentially proving that Biden has been lying about his involvement the whole time.

Bobulinski said, “I have heard Joe Biden say he has never discussed his dealings with Hunter. That is false. I have firsthand knowledge about this because I directly dealt with the Biden family, including Joe Biden.”

Jordan Rachel said the revelation around the Biden’s “corrupt foreign business deals” led to lots of tension and anticipation surrounding this debate. She added that she didn’t even think the moderator would bring the topic up.

Rachel went on to slam Joe Biden for denying having any knowledge of his son’s business dealings, when the American people have already seen the emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop. She pointed out that one of the emails reveals that Joe Biden was “receiving a 10% cut of what Hunter got.” And explained that, “Hunter Biden was calling on Joe to provide foreign favors for foreign companies that Hunter worked for and received unruly amounts of money from.”

Jordan Rachel shared her reaction to the debate and perspective to the issues surrounding the 2020 election with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego.

