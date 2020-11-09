Tutors 4 Tots created by two local high school students

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two seniors at Mission Hills High school in San Marcos created a new club to combat deficiencies inherent in online learning.

“Tutors 4 Tots” offers free 30 minute one-on-one online tutoring from local high school students to students in grades K-8 in the San Marcos Unified School District.

The students, Alexandra Kaplan and Kaitlyn Mata Villa, say they strive to impact the underprivileged parts of the community in hopes that all kids get the opportunity to receive tutoring.

This free program is to help kids in all subjects.

Tutoring is in both Spanish and English.