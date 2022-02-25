TV personality Nick Cannon opens ‘Wild N Out’ restaurant in Downtown San Diego





DOWNTOWN SAN DIEGO (KUSI)-

The MTV show-inspired restaurant and arcade brings its elevated, classic American sports bar fare to the Gaslamp Quarter. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was there on Good Morning San Diego and got a chance to check out ‘Wild N Out’!

The indoor/outdoor entertainment and dining space will feature a variety of arcade games, virtual reality experiences, video games and dozens of televisions filling the venue for guests to catch all of the big games. Pop artist Rob Prior was tapped to hand paint murals throughout space, paying homage to several hip hop legends. Wild ‘N Out will regularly feature performances by comedians and DJs, and guests can even experience surprise appearances from Cannon and the Wild ‘N Out crew.

Wild ‘N Out Sports Bar and Arcade is located at 701 6th Ave. It will be open on Monday – Thursday from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. – 2 a.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 a.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. For more information, visit www.wildnoutsportsbarandarcade.com.

Wild ‘N Out Sports Bar and Arcade is an all-new dining and entertainment concept developed by actor, producer and television personality, Nick Cannon.

For more information visit www.wildnoutsportsbarandarcade.com or on Instagram @WNOSportsBar.