Twelve-year-old San Diegan takes gold in National Jr. Olympics

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Twelve-year-old Dillon Durruthy-Faulkner won gold in the National Junior Olympics doing the 80 meter hurdles, making him the fastest 7th grade hurdler in the nation.

He competed against over 60 national athletes to take the gold, and he also took silver in the pentathlon.

Durruthy-Faulkner says his uncle and grandfather are his inspiration; they were both state champs in the hurdling track event.

Here is this season records for Dillon.