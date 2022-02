Twin Peaks Middle School parents outraged at school’s treatment of son over mask mandate

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two Poway parents were outraged after their son was excluded from all school activities, including lunch, passing period, and P.E. due to his refusal to wear a mask in class.

Twin Peaks Middle School student Rocky and his parents, Jessica and Rob Reimer, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss their experience.

