Twitter Files expose government influence on suppressing COVID-19 messages





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A recent scandal revealed the Biden administration in collusion with Twitter in intentionally covering up stories that went against the common narrative of COVID-19 health.

Controversial and contrarian science brought to light be seasoned scientists and medical practitioners was silenced by multiple media sources.

KUSI’s Logan Byrnes was joined by Emergency Medicine and Disaster Specialist Dr. Kelly Victory to discuss what censorship does to the scientific community.