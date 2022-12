Twitter tells Elon to step down as CEO, experts weigh in

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The week of Dec. 19, Elon Musk used an informal poll to ask Twitter users if he should step down as CEO of the social media platform.

A majority of the Twitter community who voted said ‘yes’, he should step down.

Internet and Social Media Expert Owen Video joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the potential impacts of the poll on Twitter’s future leadership.