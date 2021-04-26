Two 7-year-old wrestlers from San Diego named champions in the 2021 Reno Worlds Competition





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two San Diego kids, who also happen to be on the same wrestling team, were recognized as champions in the 2021 Reno Worlds Competition.

This is the first time that anyone from San Diego has won this award, explained head coach Joe Marcotte.

Both 7-year-old wrestlers, Shaylie Wilkins and Cael Marcotte, are 2021 Reno Worlds Champions and 2021 Trinity Award Winners.

They both joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to share their story.