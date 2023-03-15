Three apartment complexes evacuated due to natural gas leak in Mira Mesa





SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Three apartment complexes in the Mira Mesa neighborhood were evacuated today after a natural gas leak caused by a vehicle collision, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The leak was reported at 3:18 p.m. at Gold Coast Drive and Black Mountain Road, with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department arriving at 3:25 p.m.

The collision occurred at the same location, according to police.

The SDFD’s Monica Munoz said the incident involved “a large-diameter gas main break with a vehicle on top.”

Authorities evacuated two apartment complexes, at 10200 and 10232 Black Mountain Road, police said. SDFD crews called for the police to assist them with evacuations, Munoz said.

It was unclear what caused the collision or if anyone was injured.