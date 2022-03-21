Two artists come together to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – March 21st is “World Down Syndrome Day” and to celebrate, two artists have come together to highlight the accomplishments of those with Down Syndrome.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski talked with artist Melinda Lindner and music executive, record producer Michael Lloyd to share more about their involvement with individuals with Down Syndrome and “Ruby’s Rainbow Scholarship Fund”.

Below is a video that was recreated and revised to show all of the diverse and highly deserving young adults with Down syndrome who have received college scholarships or free vocational training from the wonderful “Ruby’s Rainbow Scholarship Fund.”