Two CAF athletes named to the US Paralympic Team for Tokyo

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Justin Phongsavanh and Trenten Merrill are two CAF the track and field athletes who were just announced as part of the US Paralympic Team for Tokyo.

San Diego athlete Joel Gomez was also just added to the Paralympic team as well

Merrill and Gomez joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss their aspirations and their goals for Tokyo.