Two cases of felony animal abuse lead to investigation in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement team is offering a reward of up to $1,000 today for information in a felony animal abuse case involving two dogs found at Buena Vista Lagoon in Oceanside.

The two dogs were found by a Public Works employee in a shopping container near Jefferson Street at Lagoon View Drive on Oct. 18. The Public Works employee called Oceanside Police to report finding the dogs, both Shepherd mixes about a year old, that were huddled underneath shrubs.

One of the dogs, a female, died when she was taken to the San Diego Humane Society’s Oceanside campus. The other dog was put to death at the shelter.

“These dogs were without proper nutrition for a very long time to reach such an emaciated state,” said Chief of San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement Bill Ganley.

“The fact that they were next to a shipping container leads us to believe they were intentionally dumped by the lagoon. We could really use the public’s help in finding the person or persons responsible for this.”

Anyone with information about the dogs or anyone who needs help caring for pets was asked to call the San Diego Humane Society at 619-299-7012.