Two COVID-19 vaccination clinics now open in South Bay





NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – A vaccination clinic opened in National City Sunday, adding a second location to the South Bay.

The location in National City opened at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 140 E. 14th Street.

It will be vaccinating people from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Sunday through Thursday and will have 500 COVID-19 doses available daily.

National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the new location in the City.

The Chula Vista site, operated by Sharp Healthcare, opened Thursday at the former Sears at 565 Broadway.

The walk-up vaccination clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. When fully operational, the site will have the capability to vaccinate 5,000 people daily.

Both clinics will be vaccinating people in Phase 1A and people 75 years and older in Phase 1B and require appointments, which can be made at vaccinationsuperstationsd.com.

People 65 and older who don’t have access to a computer can call 2-1-1 for assistance in scheduling an appointment.

These are intended to provide relief to the hard-hit South Bay region and its Latino population.

Latinos make up around 34% of the county’s total population but comprise 56.9% of all COVID-19 cases, 54.2% of all hospitalizations from the virus and 44.1% of the deaths.